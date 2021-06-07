ELECTIONS
Morena sweeps in Baja California
For the third consecutive election in two years the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) has swept Sunday’s elections in Baja California.
According to the preliminary results, the party founded by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador managed once again to secure the five mayorships, as well as the governor’s office, the 17 Assembly districts and the eight Congressional districts.
The jewel in the crown was the triumph of Marina Ávila, a former congresswoman and former mayor of Mexicali, who obtained 48 percent of the vote, according to results available Monday morning.
If the trends are confirmed, Ávila would be the first woman elected governor of the state, in addition to being the first Mexicali native to hold the position since 2007. Also, Ávila is the first governor born in Baja California since the territory became a state in the 1950s.
Second place went to businessman and former Tijuana mayor Jorge Hank, with 23 percent, followed by former Miss Universe Guadalupe Jones Garay, who led the three-party alliance and obtained 11 percent.
Reports from the State Electoral Institute indicate that voter turnout was around 38 percent.
In Mexicali’s mayoral race, former Municipal Institute of Art and Culture director Norma Bustamante ranked first with just over 40 percent of the votes cast.
Second place went to the conservative Eva María Vásquez with about 28 percent of the vote.
Vásquez, a former local congresswoman and former state official, claimed Sunday afternoon to be up almost 2 percent in the vote count.
Former assemblywoman and former state official Elvira Luna received 11 percent of the vote, while Jaime Dávila, of the Citizen Movement, received just over 6 percent of the vote.
Marco Vizcarra, the first independent to run for mayor of Mexicali, obtained just under 4 percent of the vote.
Despite the dozens of cases of ballot theft, the authorities reported that only four polls of the nearly 5,000 installed in the state ought to be removed.
The official counting of the votes begins Wednesday in all the district councils. Candidates can still win or lose votes depending on lawsuits filed before election courts, in addition to the results of the audits carried out by the National Electoral Institute of campaign expenses.
CITY
Anomalies reported on downtown rehabilitation project
A news report on anomalies detected in the administration of the downtown rehabilitation project has raised serious concerns.
Newsweek Baja California recently reported that the Chinese Food Wok Museum was opened by former Mayor Marina Avila through forged signatures, threats and without a lease for the building that houses the museum.
The 3.8-million-peso project (nearly $200,000 in U.S. dollars) was inaugurated in March without a rent contract between the city and property manager Zhaonian Zhou, also known as Jorge Zhou.
Ramon Garcia Yee, director of the city's Institute of Cultural Arts, said no contract was signed by the parties last year and neither in 2020. The lack of contract led the city official to file a lawsuit.
The complainant says Mayor Marina Avila's administration forged the signature of Zhou in order to move the project forward.
Property owners located in the area told Newsweek Baja California that city officials attempted to make a declaration of use of the facility to take ownership of the site. After the attempt failed, officials allegedly tried to convince business owners who rent in the property to file suit against the owner.
Director García Yee said the city has not paid rent for the museum's site since January due to the lack of contract, while Zhou has not asked to collect rent money. Zhou was unavailable for comment, the magazine said.
PANDEMIC
State moves to green, but not Mexicali
While Mexicali moved from the orange tier to the yellow one under the epidemiological public health warning alert system, the rest of the state changed to green.
The Baja California Department of Public Health made the announcement Monday.
In Mexicali, religious centers, parks, movie theaters and stores will be allowed to open at 50 percent capacity.
Gymnasiums and fitness centers, as well as restaurants and bars are going to open at 75 percent capacity, while shopping malls will be allowed to open with 85 percent capacity.
The agency asked residents to use facemasks, avoid crowds, follow social distancing and wash hands regularly.
