TOURISM
San Felipe hotel occupancy increases
Hotel occupancy in San Felipe increased to about 97 percent over the weekend thanks to the flock of visitors during U.S. Independence Day, according to a city official.
Mexicali’s Committee of Tourism and Conventions Director Omar Dipp told La Crónica newspaper that the increase was also recorded in Mexicali as many families decided to take advantage of pools at local hotels.
Dipp went on to say that other areas like Morelos Dam and the Hardy River area a surge in visitors over the weekend.
CRIME
Man arrested for burrito vendor’s murder
A 43-year-old man was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly killing a woman who was selling burritos outside a convenience store.
The incident was reported to the authorities at 8:32 a.m. just outside the Oxxo store located in the intersection of Vila del Sol Avenue and Madrid Street in Fraccionamiento Villas del Sol neighborhood.
Raúl Velázquez Brisa is accused of killing Adriana Hilares Sánchez, 55, after a robbery.
According to the authorities, Brisa has been arrested for misdemeanors, prohibited weapon possession and possession of drugs, and has an outstanding arrest warrant for child support violations.
The police said the suspect has been booked in Mexicali Prison.
PANDEMIC
State reports 1.8 million vaccinated
The state of Baja California has vaccinated 1.8 million residents for COVID-19. That accounts for about 67 percent of the state’s population.
Secretary of Public Health Alonso Pérez Rico said vaccination might reach 90 percent once the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines arrive.
As of Monday, the state has recorded 50,939 coronavirus cases. Of those, Mexicali has registered 19,907, leading the state.
Mexicali has also recorded 3,207 deaths, second to Tijuana’s 3,930.
The secretary said the state has 337 active cases, of which 150 are in Mexicali.
BORDER
Alleged smugglers arrested with 20 Venezuelans
Two individuals were arrested early Saturday while allegedly transporting 20 Venezuelan immigrants.
The incident took place at 2 a.m. at the intersection of Abelardo Rodriguez Boulevard and Cristobal Colon Avenue in Colonia Compuertas neighborhood, near the east port of entry.
The suspects were identified as Miguel “Doe,” 58, and Raul “Doe,” 51.
The suspects reportedly were transporting 10 adults and 10 minors in a white 2007 Chevrolet Express with California plates.
The suspects also had a ladder and wire cutters.
The police stopped the driver for a speeding violation.
COURTS
Police arrest driver allegedly responsible for death of mom and daughter
The man who allegedly hit and killed a woman and her daughter with his car in the late May was apprehended over the weekend in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico.
The suspect, who has been identified as Daniel Miguel Martinez Villella, 33, was arrested at a family ranch after the authorities arrived with three search warrants.
The individual has been accused of killing Rosa Isela Viveros Garcia, 40, and the woman's daughter, Leah, 10, while driving under the influence near Ninth Street on May 28.
The suspect paid a fine and was released from custody.
Family members and friends held several demonstrations to demand justice in the case.
Assistant Attorney General in Mexicali Pedro Ariel Mendívil said the suspect could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison for vehicular homicide.
On Monday, the suspect appeared for a preliminary hearing. The judge set an indictment hearing for Friday.
City Comptroller Hector Ceseña said five police officers involved in the case were dismissed by his office for anomalies detected in the matter.
Although the suspect was arrested, the case was not properly turned to the Attorney General's Office.
Ceseña said the dismissed police officers include two supervisors.
Other top police officials and two municipal judges are also under investigation, the comptroller said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rollover leaves four dead
Four people died Sunday evening after a vehicle rolled over on a state road, according to police reports.
The incident took place at 7:08 p.m. on State Highway 6 by the Treviño Bridge.
Two women and a man were injured while cruising in a white 2005 Ford Expedition.
The injured were transported to Mexicali General Hospital by private parties.
Police found three individuals dead at the scene.
They were identified as José de Jesús Quiroz Ramírez, 18; Jonathan Eduardo Contreras Cervantes, 19, and Carlos Orlando Moreno Lara, 13.
A fourth victim, who was identified as Mayra Espinoza, 35, died while receiving medical attention.
The two surviving passengers were identified as Jesús Daniel and Luis Angel, both 16.
