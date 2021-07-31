PUBLIC HEALTH
State announces new COVID-19 protocol
A state official announced a new protocol to detect COVID-19 that includes the mandatory measurement of carbon dioxide inside buildings.
State Secretary of Public Health Alonso Perez Rico said CO2 levels will be monitored with mobile devices in order to detect how ventilated buildings are.
The protocol must be applied in airports, bus stations, schools, workplaces, bars, restaurants and other closed venues.
Measurement must be below 750 parts per million. If a building reports higher levels of carbon dioxide the site should be evacuated.
The protocol includes patient tracking as well.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Business leaders propose police restructuring
Given the recent reports that ranked Mexicali among the most violent cities in the country, the Employer Confederation of Mexicali has proposed to restructure the local police department, including more coordination with other law enforcement agencies.
Confederation's President of Assessment and Oversight of Public Safety Hector Grijalva said a comprehensive and strategic model to prevent crime in the state must be developed to address the issue.
The plan would upgrade the department to a secretariat level with intelligence, prevention and operations units.
Grijalva also called for the police to install video cameras in all patrol cars and agent uniforms, while improving the working conditions of officers.
The commission chairman said state and city officials cannot continue attributing homicides to gang wars.
Mexicali ranked 29th place nationwide among the most violent cities in Mexico — a list led by Tijuana.
Grijalva pointed out that a decade ago the state recorded more than 800 murders per year — a figure that has more than tripled since.
STATE
Water fee complaints filed
Business owners have filed close to 1,700 complaints against the state over the collection of overdue water fees, an official said.
Secretary of Honesty Vicenta Espinoza told La Crónica newspaper that more than a thousand of those complaints were filed in Mexicali.
The complaints are based on inaccurate charges, wastewater spills and lack of water meter readings.
The state launched a campaign to collect overdue water fees from private companies through a hired company called Fisamex.
Espinoza said 277 lawsuits have also been filed with the Mexican courts, while the state has filed 76 criminal cases.
Also, the agency has opened more than 8,400 administrative cases, in which many former state officials were allegedly involved.
Espinoza said more than a thousand companies in Mexicali owe the state 1.3 billion pesos, or close to $69 million.
PANDEMIC
Delta variant expected to affect country's economy
An economist said the delta variant of the coronavirus is expected to impact the country's economy in the second half of the year, especially in tourist areas.
Economist Alejandro Diaz told La Voz newspaper that the third wave of the pandemic has already affected 11 states, particularly Mexico City, Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Sonora and Nuevo Leon.
Baja California reported its first case on July 20.
The economist said employers are worried about this third wave.
Hotel occupancy rate has been estimated in 61 percent this year, while tourist spending has been calculated at $56 billion.
Diaz said northern border states could see an increase of cases if border crossings and tourist areas are not controlled.
The economist expects the delta variant to become pre-eminent in Mexico for the rest of 2021. However, he said vaccination and use of face masks would reduce its impact.
He said several California counties are now asking residents to use face masks to control spread of the variant.
