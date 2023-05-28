STATE
Governor announces water subsidy
Baja California Governor Marina Avila announced days ago a subsidy for low-income families in order to pay their water bills.
The project seeks to benefit over 30,000 families statewide with the equivalent in Mexican currency of about $50 USD, the Governor said.
The program includes a benefits card beneficiaries must apply for.
Less than 10% of the funds will go to Mexicali families and about half to Tijuana families.
Families must earn up to 13,000 pesos monthly, or less than $750 USD, to qualify.
The state also provides a helping hand to senior residents, widows and people with disabilities with a 100% water bill subsidy.
State Secretary of Wellbeing Netzahualcoyotl Jauregui said the program is expected to begin next month.
ECONOMY
Housing costs increase 15.2%
A Mexican agency disclosed the findings of its quarterly report about housing costs nationwide that reveals prices in Mexicali have increased 15.2%.
The Federal Mortgage Society, a public agency, reported housing prices of the 32 states and selected metropolitan areas.
According to the report, Mexicali was in the Top 10 areas with the highest housing price increase. La Paz and Los Cabos, both in the state of Baja California Sur, reported the highest increase.
Mexicali was one of the 38 areas with percentage increases above the national average of 11.7%.
The report states Baja California was fourth countrywide with one of the highest housing price increase at 15.4%.
Nationwide, housing price average was 1.6 million pesos, or over $80,000 USD, which is similar to the Baja California average.
Mexicali housing price increase in the first quarter of 2023 was the highest since at least 2015. In the last six years, housing prices in Mexicali have climbed 67%.
– Arturo Bojórquez, abojorquez@ivpressonline.com
