MLB lockout

Today

Rain showers early then clearing and windy with ample sunshine by the afternoon. High near 70F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny and windy. High 66F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.