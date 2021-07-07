More than 400 acres burned in two large brushfires

As the Imperial County Fire Department and other agencies battled a 250-acre wildfire Monday evening along Rutherford Road near Wiest Lake in Brawley, they had to divide their resources to address another large brushfire along the Near River bottom in the area LaBrucherie and Ferrell roads near Calexico.
Imperial County Fire Chief Alfredo Estrada said since many of the agencies and their resources were still fighting the fire on the north end when the Calexico fire occurred four hours later, two mutual-aid San Diego strike teams were requested to assist in Calexico.
About 5 p.m. Monday the Imperial County Fire Department and Office of Emergency Services began fighting what turned out to be a third-alarm fire near Wiest Lake.
No road closures were requested for this fire, but the public service announcement advised the public to stay away from the area.
Estrada said the Brawley fire ran along protected wildlife areas and involved vegetation that was wind-driven to the east and pushed along the Alamo River.
At 9 p.m. Monday, as most resources were dealing with the Brawley fire more than 20 miles away, a four-alarm fire broke out near LaBrucherie and Ferrell. It burned about 200 acres along the New River bottom.
This fire traveled east toward Clark Road. Both Clark and LaBrucherie were closed, but have since reopened. Three public service announcements were sent out, telling residents to avoid the area for 12 hours.
Because of the resources already deployed in Brawley, ICSO requested strike teams from San Diego to assist. The two strike teams left the county to return home about 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Both fires morning had been contained as of that time, Estrada said.
Estrada said no structures were lost in either fire, as mostly brush was burned.
He added there is nothing to indicate either fire was caused by either arson or people using fireworks
