Most fireworks displays will be private ones this year

While there will not be a fireworks show in Imperial County on the Fourth of July this year most municipalities will allow residents to purchase and use safe and sane fireworks on and around the holiday.
Only Calipatria and Imperial County have issued a zero tolerance on fireworks being used by residents.
Only safe and sane fireworks are allowed within most city limits, including El Centro, Calexico, Holtville, Imperial and Brawley.
Because of the limited time to plan a major event, there will be no Freedom Fest this year or fireworks show in any of the municipalities.
Residents can attend one of the free swim events at the Aquatic Center in El Centro and the free swim event in Brawley.
Safe and sane fireworks, according to the Holtville Fire Department, are the fireworks that can be purchased from a fireworks stand or store to be used by July 5. Anything on the ground that shoots up, like bottle rockets, are not allowed.
In El Centro five permits were issued for the sale of safe and sane fireworks, which had been permitted to be used beginning at noon on June 28 and ending July 6.
Retail sale to the public of safe and sane fireworks is permitted between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m.
Use of safe and sane fireworks is permitted until 11 p.m. from June 28 to July 6.
In unincorporated areas of Imperial County, no fireworks for use or sale will be permitted, said Public Information Officer Gil Rebollar.
He pointed to the county ordinance that states no firm, corporation or other legally recognized entity shall possess, offer for sale, sell, use or display, within the unincorporated territory of the County of Imperial, fireworks of any kind as defined by California Health and Safety Code Section 12500.
Assistant Imperial City Manager Alexis Brown said the city allows for the purchase and use of safe and sane fireworks.
These types of fireworks can be purchased through two vendors currently operating in city limits: Faith Assembly and Imperial Valley Challenger Little League.
The illegal use of other fireworks defined as aerial or exploding should be reported to the Imperial Police Department dispatch line at (760) 355-1158.
“ We ask community members to be mindful when using fireworks in neighborhoods. Please do so safely, and remember they may negatively affect pets and veterans,” she said.
In a press release, Brawley Police Cmdr. Brett Houser asked for the community’s cooperation in keeping this Fourth of July holiday a safe one by not possessing or using illegal fireworks in the city.
“ Please understand that the use of fireworks is dangerous and may cause serious bodily harm, fire hazards, noise disturbances and trauma to those dealing with mental and/or physical health conditions,” Houser said.
To support the community, BPD will be dedicating additional police officers to patrol areas reporting the use of illegal fireworks.
Safe and sane Fireworks in Brawley are allowed to be possessed and used only during the period of noon on June 28 through noon on July 6. They can only be used between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. during that time frame.
Houser said those possessing or residents allowing the use of fireworks that are not of the safe and sane variety, such as firecrackers, bottle rockets, mortars, Roman candles or anything that flies or shoots through the air can be cited for violation of the city fireworks ordinance.
