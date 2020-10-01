WESTMORLAND — A series of tremors rattled Imperial County for the better part of Wednesday afternoon, including a quake that registered 4.9 on the Richter Scale a little after 5:30 p.m.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the tremors started with 3.0 about 4 p.m. and were still being reported as of 8:05 p.m., when a 2.8 was logged.
Virtually all of them originated just northeast of Westmorland, per USGS.
The first significant trembler occurred about 4:31 p.m., when a jolt later confirmed to be a 4.4 jerked the floor at the Brawley Walmart.
An hour later, an even stronger series of shakes, culminating in the 4.9, caused lights to flicker and at least one San Diego State University Zoom class to wrap up early, as students and teacher alike were unnerved.
The Imperial County Fire Department reported that it had not received any reports of damage, but they were still doing assessments as of press time.
