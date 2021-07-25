Murder suspect walks out of jail, remains at large

EL CENTRO — A 21-year-old murder suspect remained at large Saturday night after he was released in error from the Imperial County Jail Friday.
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office said Athan Emmanuel Estrada was released from the jail at 8 p.m. after he assumed the identity of another inmate.
Estrada was arrested by El Centro Police Wednesday in a domestic violence incident. He was later charged separately for murder as the suspect in a June 7 shooting at the Crown Motel, 330 N. Imperial Ave. That shooting reportedly led to the death of 28-year-old Pablo Dominguez, of El Centro.
ICSO said in a release it is already investigating how the error occurred and has already conducted multiple interviews to uncover exactly what transpired Friday. In addition, an administrative investigation is also underway.
The release said that due to the nature of the ongoing and active investigations, information is limited at this time and is expected to be released in the near future. There is no anticipated timeline regarding the length of the investigations.
Reaction to the escape on social media was predictably harsh.
“How in the hell does this even happen???” one commenter asked.
“Exactly!” responded another. “He didn’t escape they released him. How does he assume someone else’s identity?”
“Keystone Kops,” added yet another.
Estrada is described as a Hispanic male adult who stands 5-foot-6 and weighs about 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He is considered armed and dangerous.
ICSO said in its news release it is currently working with all local and federal law enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Marshals Service, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Border Customs and Border Protection, El Centro Police Department, and the Border Crime Suppression Team in a collective effort to search and apprehend inmate Estrada.
Persons with information the can lead to Estrada’s capture are asked to contact ICSO at (442) 265-2021 or Investigator Julio Hurtado at (442) 258-2144.
“The protection and safety of Imperial County residents is of the utmost importance to the brave men and women of our Sheriff’s Office,” the release said, “and all our local law enforcement agencies, and will work diligently to ensure inmate Estrada is apprehended.”
