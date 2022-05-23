MY VIEW: Having COVID during finals

‘Twas the finals week COVID then came to peek. My first time getting COVID was right near the holidays which also happened to be finals week. As a student this caused my mind to run in circles inside my head. I believe there were two battles to be fought in this situation. My anxiety is the biggest battle. But battles are meant to be conquered with a brave heart.
Then it began. A headache so strong it felt like two invisible forces compressing the side of my head. My feet are dragging along so I can get there. This headache lasted with me all day in school. A headache so strong I struggled to think clearly while doing my assignments at school. I assumed it was a simple migraine. If only I knew what was in store for me.
As I ate a quesadilla con frijoles. I tasted the cheese, but it was faint. Like the taste of the cheese was only partially there. As if the taste stood on two feet and ran away mocking me. I then took some ibuprofen to relieve my headache. I opened my backpack and plenty of study guides poured out. Since the next week was finals, I attempted to study. But my fatigue got the best of me.
Once some logical thinking came to my mind. I immediately thought of emailing my teachers. We came up with solutions and decisions. My teachers were really understanding and gave words of encouragement through my computer screen. I beamed with joy smiling from ear to ear.
“I just want to hug all of them,” I thought to myself in my empty room. But my smile soon faded, as I remembered I couldn’t hug anyone at all or see anyone.
Luckily, my teachers were extremely understanding and flexible in considering my current situation. I was able to complete work once I returned to school. But there were some exceptions, considering I got sick on finals week. But I didn’t find the work I received challenging. The real challenge was trying to function as a human being up to this point. Since COVID fogged my brain like a dewy morning, I had to work with my condition.
As I began to work on assignments from home, I began scratching my head. Rephrasing my sentences constantly. Over and over. Remembering the simplest things became a challenge. COVID did humble me right there. Since I always took pride in my studies and relied on my memory. I felt like COVID replaced me with another version of myself.
I would scroll through my phone to see videos of my friends. Feeling a wave of sadness and remembering there was a time I never had COVID. But I realized my thinking was unrealistic; this is a worldwide pandemic. But I was mad at COVID’s timing, mad at myself, and mad I had to isolate myself. So instead of the word “isolate” I made a different term in my head. Since isolate sounded dreary, sad and lonely. My version of “isolate” was “protecting.” By staying away I was “protecting” my friends, peers and family from this awful virus. This was my mechanism of lifting my spirits.
Then the tears came. A tear falls from my eye. Then I start crying hysterically, as I cover myself with a blanket. My throat felt like it was closing, and my nose was so clogged I couldn’t breathe. A pain was so heavy on my chest and so tight. Finally, as I calmed myself down, I was able to breathe again.
If you have been in my situation then I recommend to keep pushing. Teachers will be considerate and there is always plenty of ways to catch up on work. Because when there is a will there’s a way. I emailed each of my teachers to form a plan, and I was able to use different technology such as submitting pictures of my work and completing a test live with the rest of the class online. I was also able to do physical copies of my work and then turn it in when I recovered. Technology is evolving and now it’s even easier for students to reach their goals. But communication is key, and I can’t stress this enough. When an inconvenience occurs please communicate with teachers. This is the key to maintaining good grades while defeating an ugly virus.
But I believe everything happens for a reason. When I recovered from COVID, I was able to view life differently. Just as life was given to you, it can easily be taken away. COVID isn’t pleasant, but I was able to learn from it. I was grateful for the small things in life. The way the sun shines through my window, people greeting each other, and the smell of mom’s cooking coming from the kitchen.
The biggest gift I received that Christmas was seeing my family and friends healthy.
