NAFEC announces poster contest

NAF EL CENTRO — Don’t call it an air show.
That’s one of the rules governing a poster contest NAFEC has announced in conjunction with its inaugural Festival of Flight, scheduled for Saturday.
The festival is a retooling of the traditional air show staged by the air facility in years past.
“As part of our rebranding from an airshow platform to a more community-centric festival, we want to include our Imperial Valley friends to contribute their creativity to the event,” said Kristopher Haugh, public affairs director, NAF El Centro.
The contest actually will involve designing a poster for next year’s event. The theme for the 2022 Festival of Flight is, “NAF El Centro Celebration of Seventy-Five Years of Aviation Excellence.”
The contest is open until April 16, and the winner will be announced on NAF’s 75th birthday, May 1.
“There is a lot of aviation history in the Imperial Valley, not only from military, but within the civilian community as well,” said Haugh. “We want to be inclusive and involve the community with a poster design that encompasses that message.”
Rules for the contest and a downloadable form are available to the public via the base’s Festival of Flight webpage www.cnic.navy.mil/ElCentroFestivalOfFlight.
Rules include:
• All participants must be 18 years or older. Contest is open to everyone who meets the age restriction. There is no restriction on geographical location. Multiple entries are allowed.
• Participants must complete and provide the Festival of Flight 2022 Poster Contest Submission Form and Festival of Flight 2022 Poster Contest Entry and Release Form with their original artwork and submit via email to NAFECPAO@gmail.com. All entries must be received by midnight PST on April 16. Artwork not accompanied by the Entry and Release Form will not be eligible to enter the contest.
• Poster should include a reference to “Vraciu Field” which is the name of NAF El Centro’s air field.
• There should be an open area to insert next year’s opening times and specific event date.
• Imagery should focus on aircraft and events associated with NAF El Centro and the Imperial Valley.
• All graphic art/photography used must be the contestant’s original work. Do NOT use anything that is copyrighted, registered or developed by someone else in part or entirety. The required Poster Contest Entry and Release Form includes a statement certifying the contestant is the copyright owner of the artwork submitted.
• The poster should NOT be Blue Angels-centric, although they may be a component of it. Any entry containing a copyrighted depiction of Blue Angels’ or other Navy copyrighted material may lead to disqualification.
• The word(s) “air show” or “airshow” should NOT be used and entry may be disqualified if used.
• “Festival of Flight” should figure prominently on the poster.
• The poster should be sized at 24 inches by 36 inches.
• Digital designs should be submitted as a 300 dpi JPG or PDF. If submitting a traditional painting or drawing, it should be scanned and sent as a 300 dpi JPG.
• The design will be made into posters and post cards for event publication purposes. They will be available to local communities to post. The design will also be posted to the Internet, social media sites and print news, with attribution to the artist.
Poster designs will be judged on their visual impact, overall appealing effect, and applicability to the theme, neatness, creativity, and originality. The commanding officer and his team will be the sole judges and their decision is final.
There is no entry fee and the prize has no cash value as the Festival of Flight is free.
All artists submitting an entry must sign a release providing a non-exclusive license for the U.S. Navy to use the design forever. The design will become the property of the U.S. Navy.
In the event of a cancellation, the contest and prize becomes null and void.
Questions about the contest may be directed to the NAF El Centro Public Affairs shop at NAFECPAO@gmail.com or by calling (760) 339-2673.
