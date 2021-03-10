NAFEC announces poster contest

Today

Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. High 67F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. WSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 64F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.