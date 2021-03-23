NAFEC sailors assist with Superstition Mountain cleanup

IMPERIAL – Sailors assigned to Naval Air Facility El Centro security team participated in a community relations cleanup of recreation areas of Superstition Mountain on Saturday.
The event was coordinated and sponsored by Audrey Mason, vice president of the San Diego Off Road Vehicle Collation.
“It was wonderful to have help from the Navy,” Mason said. “People in the community watch the jets and helicopters training on nearby ranges but don’t get to experience Sailors in person and work alongside them. I’m happy they value keeping the desert clean.”
Many sailors assigned to NAF El Centro spend their liberty time using the off-highway vehicle (OHV) recreation areas of the Superstition Mountains.
“My shipmates love to off-road in the Mountains,” said Master-at-arms Seaman Shadow Egan. “The trails get busy on the weekends with locals and tourists. This can create a lot of trash, so it feels great to have this opportunity to give back to the community.”
Superstition Mountain is 13,000 acres of sand dunes, mud hills, rocky trails, hard pack deserts and camping sites.
“We collected dozens of bags full of trash which is a testament to the hard-working men and women of NAF El Centro who love to support their community,” said Capt. William Perkins, NAFEC commanding officer. “We encourage them to experience what the community has to offer, and many choose to enjoy the authorized OHV areas.”
Perkins provided a cautionary note that the recreation area and OHV trails are adjacent to bombing ranges used for a variety of live-fire training projectiles by the Navy and Marine Corps and occasionally by allied partners to support interoperability.
“The COMREL (community relations outreach) is an opportunity to remind the public that preservation of human life and the environment are a top priority for NAFEC,” Perkins said. “While enjoying the OHV areas, please do not trespass on the range, it causes degradation of protected desert habitat, potential high-risk of bodily-injury, loss of valuable training time and danger to military flight-crews.”
To preserve desert habitat for the flat-tail horned lizard and support safety of civilians and military flight-crews, the Navy is installing a wire fence and additional signage to eliminate trespassers on the bombing range.
“The fence will include gates along Imler Road and eliminate some OHV routes that are commonly used yet created illegally without the consent of the Navy or the authorization of the Bureau of Land Management,” said Perkins. “Staying safe, keeping the environment clean, enjoying this beautiful community is a goal we can all support.”
Community relations programs work to better the relationships between local communities and the U.S. Navy by earning public support and understanding of operations and missions.
For more information about the planned fence construction, visit https://www.cnic.navy.mil/regions/cnrsw/installations/naf_el_centro/om/air_operations/nafec-bombing-ranges/Target101FenceProject.html
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.