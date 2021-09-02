No shortage of shortages

Right Now
99°
Sunny
- Humidity: 33%
- Cloud Coverage:23%
- Wind: 7 mph
- UV Index: 8 Very High
- Sunrise: 06:17:55 AM
- Sunset: 07:05:02 PM
Today
Lots of sunshine. High 101F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Low near 75F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Sunny skies. High near 105F. Winds light and variable.
Featured
Most Popular
Articles
- Inicia este viernes pago de apoyo en California
- Esperan posible impacto de ciclón tropical Nora en BC
- School begins with COVID close on its heels
- Reportan a 53 criminales sexuales locales en violación de ley californiana
- El Centro man charged in Chinese migrant deaths
- Tiembla en Mexicali
- Cierra en Calexico restaurante D Poly
- And the rains came
- Recall candidate visits the Valley
- Fallece militar de Coachella en Afganistán durante ataque
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This Week in Review
A weekly review of the best and most popular stories published in the Imperial Valley Press. Also, featured upcoming events, new movies at local theaters, the week in photos and much more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.