Not paid to think

Featured
Right Now
58°
Clear
- Humidity: 29%
- Cloud Coverage: 0%
- Wind: 2 mph
- UV Index: 7 High
- Sunrise: 06:48:37 AM
- Sunset: 06:52:40 PM
Today
A mainly sunny sky. High 88F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy. Gusty winds in the afternoon. High 88F. SW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Most Popular
Articles
- Brawley High baseball turmoil: cops respond; some parents in uproar
- Supporters of Brawley High coach flood Facebook with praise
- Over and out: Utility poles collapse along Evan Hewes
- Calexico-born Sesame Street star Emilio Delgado dead at 81
- Embattled charity cut off from county funds
- Clinicas de Salud to rebrand as Innercare
- Former EC mayor and county supervisor Kuiper dead at 80
- Andrus to step down as CUHSD superintendent
- IID’s Hanks not running, seat among several contested races
- County mulls major housing project in Heber
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
This Week in Review
A weekly review of the best and most popular stories published in the Imperial Valley Press. Also, featured upcoming events, new movies at local theaters, the week in photos and much more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.