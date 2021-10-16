Traditional Craft Days: Pendant weaving
WHEN 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley Desert Museum, 11 Frontage Road, Ocotillo
INFO Free community event. For more information, call the museum at (760) 358-7016 or email info@ivdesertmuseum.org.
Youth for Christ Pumpkin Patch & Farmers Market
WHEN 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
WHERE Lisa Tucker Center, 447 W. Aten Road, Imperial
INFO Come support local business! Kettle corn, snow cones, face painting, hay maze, games, live music, taco cart, kids costume contest and local vendors.
La Gente 28th annual Super Show
WHEN 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
WHERE Imperial Valley Expo, 200 E. Second St., Imperial
INFO $5 entry fee
