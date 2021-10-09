6th annual Imperial Valley PRIDE
WHEN 5-10 p.m.
WHERE Stark Field, 830 Fourth St., El Centro
INFO A family-friendly evening celebrating the diversity of Imperial County will feature the winners of a talent search contest, live bands, mariachi and traditional dance. The highlight of the event will be a very special drag show with drag queens from San Diego and Imperial County. This is an opportunity for families and individuals to enjoy live music, good food, a children’s garden with lots of fun games and activities, art and unique merchandise. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket and get comfortable in the park.
