Officer-involved shooting in Calexico under investigation

CALEXICO — Imperial County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 65-year-old Hispanic man who was killed Monday evening in an officer-involved shooting in the area of Third Street and Paulin Avenue, a news release from Calexico Police Department reported.
The release said that about 6:11 p.m., CPD officers were dispatched to a bus stop near Third and Paulin regarding a stabbing in progress.
Upon arrival, they reportedly found a victim with a laceration and a suspect holding a knife that was tethered to his wrist.
The release said officer ordered the suspect to drop the knife, but he refused. An unidentified CPD officer reportedly shot the man, who was then rendered aid.
The suspect was taken to El Centro Regional Medical Center via Calexico Fire Department Ambulance. He died at the hospital.
CPD said the deceased’s name is being withheld pending next of kin notification. His last known address was in Calexico, according to the release.
CPD said the officers on the scene were not injured, and the officer who shot the subject was placed on administrative leave.
All officers on the scene reportedly were wearing their department-issued body cameras, and the cameras were on.
The CPD release did not address the condition of the person allegedly injured by the suspect.
The department contacted ICSO to conduct the officer-involved shooting investigation. The release said Under Sheriff Fred Miramontes, his investigators and the special investigations unit arrived, and the scene was turned over to them.
ICSO is conducting the criminal investigation into the incident, while CPD is leading the internal investigation.
The release said further information will be provided as it becomes available.
