Officials celebrate Felicity mayor's 93rd birthday

FELICITY — The founder and mayor of this tiny unincorporated community located by geography near the southeast corner of Imperial County and by official decree at the center of the world celebrated his 93rd birthday on Jan. 28.
Officials from California Highway Patrol, whose Winterhaven offices neighbor Felicity, were among a small group that participated in a private event celebrating Jacques Andre Istel's years and achievements, CHP announced in a release. Presenters included state Sen. Ben Hueso and the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School – Military Free Fall School. Other government and community members were invited to participate but unable because of COVID.
Hueso sent a message to Istel wishing him a “very happy birthday” as he joined in with everyone in the community to celebrate the mayor's contributions to his community, country and local law enforcement. A certificate of recognition from Hueso was also presented to Istel.
“Today is not only special as Mayor Istel is being recognized for his service, but also because today is his 93rd birthday,” said Capt. Scott Laverty, the senior California Highway Patrol commander in Imperial County. “Mayor Istel is a pioneer and a legend in the military sector. He is also a pioneer with the California Highway Patrol as being the first volunteer with the California Highway Patrol — Winterhaven Area during my time there as commander. I am truly honored to have had the opportunity to work with Mayor Istel as one of our key community leaders here and I am honored to be the liaison for the presentations here today.”
During the presentations, Istel received his Military Free Fall Instructor Badge from the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School — Military Free Fall School. The Special Forces commander there at the school stated, “this is overdue as retired Marine Corps Lt. Col. Jacques Andre Istel was the one who demonstrated the techniques for HALO (High Altitude Low Opening) parachuting to the Army and was involved in the training of the first Military Free Fall class before the Military Free Fall School or Badge existed,” as he pinned the badge onto Istel’s jacket.
The CHP release said Istel ended the small event showing his certificate as the founder of the U.S. Parachute Association and as the first parachute instructor, Instructor #1 (I-1) as everyone congratulated him, wishing him a happy 93rd birthday.
