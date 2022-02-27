Officials celebrate new affordable housing complex

IMPERIAL — A ribbon-cutting ceremony held here Wednesday celebrated the completion of a 66-unit apartment complex intended to provide much-needed affordable housing for farmworkers and their family; a companion ground-breaking ceremony that followed heralded the coming of 48 units more.
The Worthington La Luna Family Apartments, 605 W. Worthington Road is funded in part by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Farm Labor Housing Program, as well as through a $15 million state Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities grant.
Phase I is a 66-unit development that has 12 one-bedroom, 36 two-bedroom, and 18 three-bedroom homes for farm workers and their families. Each apartment includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, oven, stove and central air. Community amenities include an exercise room, computer lab, community room, on-site laundry, covered barbecue areas and a playground for children.
The apartments have already received a certificate of occupancy and tenants have begun to move in, the County of Imperial reported in a release.
The Worthington Del Sol Family Apartments will add an additional 48 units, totaling 114 units.
County Supervisor Ray Castillo and Deputy CEO Esperanza Colio were among the local officials in attendance at the event.
“Housing affordability has slowly become a major issue for our entire community, and even when I was mayor of El Centro in 2004 I worked hard to help get people into homes,” Castillo said. “I applaud the city of Imperial, CRP Affordable Housing and Community Development, Strategic Growth Council, Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia for his advocacy, and all others who helped make this project a reality for our hardworking farmworkers that help feed our county, state and world.”
Imperial County said it contributed to the project by assisting the developer with the Tax Equity and Fiscal Responsibility Act (TEFRA) hearing and securing project-based vouchers to ensure long-term project sustainability and affordable housing.
“We are proud to be able to bring 66 high-quality, affordable homes for farmworkers to the community of Imperial,” said Paul Salib, CEO of CRP Affordable Housing and Community Development, "We are grateful for the collaborative and creative efforts of city staff and elected officials in bringing this project to fruition. We look forward to working on the next phase with great excitement which will bring an additional 48 units of affordable housing."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.