One dead, another injured in El Centro gun battle

EL CENTRO — A teenager is dead and a man injured from gunshot wounds sustained in a fight that police say involved multiple parties and spilled into the streets late Saturday.
El Centro Police Department said in a release that units were dispatched about 11:54 p.m. to the 400 block of Heil Avenue in response to reported gunshots.
Soon after their arrival, ECPD officer found male juvenile in his late teens lying in the street after suffering a gunshot wound.
ECPD said officers rendered first aid until emergency medical personnel arrived. The teen was taken to El Centro Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.
In the meantime, an additional victim had been taken to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. ECPD said the second subject was a Hispanic male adult who also apparently had been shot in the 400 block of Heil.
ECPD said the man was later airlifted to a trauma hospital for further treatment.
Witnesses reportedly to police the two gunshot victims had been at a house party, where they got into an argument that escalated. ECPD said the altercation spilled into the street, where the shootings occurred.
Police did not specify in the release who fired the shots or what weapons were used. ECPD said multiple subjects were involved in the altercation and several suspects are still outstanding.
This case is still an active investigation, ECPD said, and the department did not indicate any arrests had been made.
Those with information that could assist in the investigation is encourage to contact the El Centro Police Investigations Bureau in person, by phone or via social media. They may also contact Detective Garrido at (760) 791-4665 or mgariddo@ecpd.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.