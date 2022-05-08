One million lost

Featured
Right Now
- Humidity: 14%
- Cloud Coverage: 3%
- Wind: 17 mph
- UV Index: 10 Very High
- Sunrise: 05:48:27 AM
- Sunset: 07:29:06 PM
Today
Sunny skies with gusty winds developing later in the day. High near 90F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Tonight
Clear skies. Gusty winds early. Low around 60F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tomorrow
Sunny skies with gusty winds developing later in the day. High 87F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Most Popular
Articles
- County airport adding flights to Vegas
- Imperial Valley native appointed as CEO of Chicano Federation
- Arson suspect remains jailed; hearing delayed
- Agregan vuelo a Las Vegas
- Teachers union indicates a strike is becoming more likely
- Taco crown on the line at Brawley Cinco de Mayo event
- VALLEY BRIEFS: Motorcycle crash kills man
- Recibe maestra de Calexico reconocimiento de Jimmy Fallon
- RISE 13U team scores invite to Youth World Series
- VALLEY BRIEFS: Hearing set for murder suspect
This Week in Review
A weekly review of the best and most popular stories published in the Imperial Valley Press. Also, featured upcoming events, new movies at local theaters, the week in photos and much more.
