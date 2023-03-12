OPINION: Recent prescription drug reforms are a win for American seniors

For decades, big drug companies have hiked their prices on life-saving prescription drugs to line their pockets, while America’s seniors have paid the price. Last year, Americans finally received long-awaited relief as Congress passed vital prescription drug reform, after years of being exploited by the drug manufacturers.
As an independent and nonpartisan advocate for nearly 38 million seniors in America, AARP has engaged with policymakers across both parties to stand up for the issues that are important to our nation’s seniors. Lowering prescription drug prices, one of AARP’s hallmark issues, has long been an issue with bipartisan voter support.
So, let’s be clear, the recent legislation lowering prescription drug prices is a win for America’s seniors.
The allegations in Peter Roff’s recent piece are nothing new when it comes to the deceptive statements we’ve seen from big drug companies and their allies. Big drug companies and their lobbyists are funding these organizations to mislead the public on the important issue of affordable prescription drugs, spread fear, and instead push their own agenda.
As millions of seniors who have skipped doses due to high drug prices know too well, medicines can only work if you can afford them. Beginning this year, new benefits for people on Medicare include a $35 monthly cap on insulin, free shingles and other vaccines and new penalties on drug companies that raise their prices faster than inflation. The law also limits out-of-pocket costs and gives Medicare the power to negotiate lower prices for the most expensive prescription drugs.
Though we won this battle, AARP will continue advocating to ensure Americans have access to needed medications and to stop big drug companies from charging us the highest prices in the world. The fight for affordable prescription drugs is far from over, and we are committed to standing up for our seniors in this critical fight.
John Hishta is AARP's senior vice president of campaigns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.