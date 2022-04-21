OPINION: Reinstate the Williamson Act in Imperial County

The Williamson Act, also known as the California Land Conservation Act of 1965, enables local counties within California to enter into contracts with private landowners for the purpose of restricting specific parcels of land to agriculture or related open space use. The state Legislature passed the Williamson Act in 1965 because they recognized the benefit of agricultural land to public interest in promoting food security, encouraging agricultural industries, discouraging checkerboarding with regard to urban sprawl, and preserving agriculture and natural ecosystems.
Currently, Imperial County is one of only five counties in the state not to have the Williamson Act in place. Additionally, it is the only agricultural county that does not participate. Imperial County Farm Bureau is actively working with the county to reinstate the program and make this tool available which will enable us to reap the economic and environmental benefits it provides.
Some of the economic benefits of having the Williamson Act include jobs provided by keeping land in agriculture, creating competitive tax rates to our surrounding counties such as Riverside and Yuma, making annual taxes more affordable, and increase in land values. In addition, the Williamson Act promotes some very important environmental tools such as the carbon sequestration that agriculture lands provide, which is a key component in the state’s conservation programs. Furthermore, having the Williamson Act in place will put Imperial County in a better position for state funding offered for reaching emission reduction targets by committing land to a use that is a positive for the environment.
Imperial County Farm Bureau has been working for several months on getting the Williamson Act reinstated in Imperial County. We gave an informational presentation to the Board of Supervisors in September. Then, on April 5, ICFB took the Williamson Act back to the County Board of Supervisors attempting to have action taken to reinstate it. Unfortunately, there was no motion made from any of the supervisors; thus, no action was taken. Although we did not get the outcome we were aiming for, we received a lot of positive feedback on the presentation and further interest in working to get the Williamson Act reinstated. Imperial County Farm Bureau will continue to work on this issue and hope to have positive progress to report on in the near future.
In the meantime, if you would like to contact your County Supervisor to explain just how important having the Williamson Act is to the farmers, landowners, employees, and the environment in Imperial County, please see below for their contact information.
Jesus Eduardo Escobar
District 1, Chairman
(442) 265-1031
jesusescobar@co.imperial.ca.us
Luis A. Plancarte
District 2
(442) 265-1032
luisplancarte@co.imperial.ca.us
Michael W. Kelley
District 3
(442) 265-1033
michaelkelley@co.imperial.ca.us
Ryan E. Kelley
District 4
(442) 265-1035
Ray Castillo
District 5
(442) 265-1034
For more information on the Williamson Act and our efforts, please call Imperial County Farm Bureau at (760) 352-3831.
Rachel Magos is executive director of Imperial County Farm Bureau.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.