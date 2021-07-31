EL CENTRO — U.S. Customs and Border Protection recently announced that the east border crossing in Otay Mesa will require a toll in 24 months, both coming and going.
At Tuesday’s Imperial County Board of Supervisors meeting, District 1 Supervisor Jesus Eduardo Escobar said he recently attended a meeting about the Otay Mesa border where an update on the toll project was provided.
Imperial County will be following closely the success of the toll border crossing, as it looks at the potential future development of something similar.
A typical border access focuses on one type of travel, like commercial, but the Otay Mesa crossing, when completed, will be multidimensional.
The toll border would be for both commercial and tourism, and Escobar added the 24-month timeline for it to be operational is extremely quick for constructing a toll border.
The charge for the tolls in both directions, he said, could be changed on a moment’s notice depending on traffic flow to and from Mexico and other factors.
A motorist would be charged both ways and the cost could fluctuate.
As an example he said one vehicle could be charged $5, while the next car could be charged either $3 or $10.
“ The (prices) could jump up or go down,” he said.
Escobar said this state-of-the-art border point of entry will be very flexible with multiple lanes going in different directions. He said there could be six lanes going south toward Mexico and two lanes going north or any variation of this.
Once completed, the county government will need to assess the potential implications of a similar border crossing on the community and residents down the road.
Escobar said the Otay Mesa border crossing could serve as a platform to facilitate development in Imperial County and to determine what makes sense locally.
Supervisor Ray Castillo agreed, saying there currently is a lot of backup at the commercial gate, so putting in tolls for this type of traffic at the border is and has been badly needed.
“ We need to look into that,” Castillo said.
