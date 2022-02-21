Out of the COVID crisis, but California is still in a state of emergency

Today

Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. High 71F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Windy with a few clouds from time to time. High 66F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.