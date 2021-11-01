PAWS AND PAGES: Adopt a Senior Pet Month

November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month.
Shelters across the United States are full of senior pets. During the holidays, many families look to adopt shelter pets that range from a few months old to a couple of years old. Many senior pets are often overlooked simply because of their age.
It is heartbreaking to see so many senior pets in shelters. The reality for them is that for so long they lived in a warm home with a loving family, but then one day their lives suddenly changed, and not always for the best. The unfamiliar sounds, sight, smells and people of a shelter can be both physically and mentally stressful for them. They do not understand the changes, and they sit in a kennel waiting and hoping that their families come back for them. For most, their families never come back.
Believe it or not, animals can suffer from depression just like humans can. When these animals go through this depression, they stop eating and drinking; they stop grooming themselves, and many literally let themselves wither away. They shut down and some die from a broken heart. A senior pet should never have to spend its last days in a shelter.
In order to help all the senior pets that we have in our care find homes just in time for the holidays, the Humane Society of Imperial County is lowering our adoption fees for cats and dogs that are 8 years old and older for the entire month of November! Our adoption fee for senior dogs is $50, $20 for senior cats and all standard adoption benefits are included.
If you and your family can open your hearts and your homes to a homeless pet in need this holiday season, please make a senior pet your first choice. After all, senior pets make the best pets because they have the most experience in providing us with unconditional love.
Devon Apodaca is executive director of the Humane Society of Imperial County.
