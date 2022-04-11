PAWS AND PAGES:Easter hazards

As many families prepare to celebrate Easter on April 17th, it’s important to keep in mind that this spring holiday may pose potential hazards for our four-legged family members. As per the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center (APCC), please make note of the top four most common Easter dangers before hiding those Easter eggs and setting up decorations.

“Chocolate - The APCC receives several calls each day regarding pets eating chocolate, but most of those exposures occur around four holidays: Halloween, Christmas, Valentine's Day, and Easter. Chocolate can cause gastrointestinal upset, pancreatitis, stimulation to the nervous system (hyperactivity, tremors, and seizures) and elevation in heart rate. Not all chocolate is created equally—the darker the chocolate, the more dangerous it is for pets. Other ingredients to keep out of your pet’s reach include raisins, macadamia nuts, xylitol, and alcohol.

Plastic Easter Grass - Pets cannot absorb plastic Easter grass into their bodies, which means that it can become lodged in the gastrointestinal tract and wreak havoc if consumed. Signs for concern include vomiting, diarrhea, decrease in appetite, lethargy, and stomach pain.

Plants - Many plants can cause issues for pets, but during this time of year, the APCC sees an uptick in calls about Lilies and bulbs that bloom in spring. Lilies (Lilium sp. and Hemerocallis sp.) can cause serious concerns for our feline friends. Exposure to any parts of the plant can result in kidney injury and gastrointestinal upset.

Fertilizers and Herbicides - Many people begin gardening and yard work on Easter weekend, including the use of fertilizers and herbicides. Make sure these are stored where pets can't chew or puncture the bottle and keep pets indoors while applying the products. Always follow label instructions and wait to let your pet out again until the product has been watered in or the ground is dry.”

The APCC is an amazing resource for any animal poison-related emergency—twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. If you think that your pet may have ingested a potentially poisonous or harmful substance, please immediately call your veterinarian or the ASPCA Poison Control Center at 1-888-426-4435.

The Humane Society of Imperial County team hopes you and your furry family have a very happy and safe Easter!