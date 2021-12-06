PAWS AND PAGES: Holiday hazards

The holiday season brings so much joy and happiness to millions of furry families every year. Although this is a time for giving, peace, love and joy, nothing could ruin the holidays more than a sick pet. Although there are many things that we as people can enjoy during this time of the year, there are many things that are very unsafe for our pets.
Everyone is familiar with mistletoe and poinsettia flowers. They are a very special detail to any home décor this time of the year. Little do some pet owners know, both holiday plants may pose a threat to the health of our pets. If consumed, pets may experience a variety of symptoms. Vomiting and diarrhea are two of the most common symptoms. If you notice that any of your holiday floral décor seems to have some nibbles taken out of them and your pet is not acting its normal self, it is highly suggested that you contact your local family veterinarian immediately!
It may come as a surprise, but even some holiday season foods can be harmful to your pet’s health. Many holiday treats, such as chocolate with nuts (specifically macadamia nuts), are toxic to pets! Chocolate contains theobromine which is a chemical in chocolate that pets are not able to breakdown the same way humans can. If the pet has too much theobromine in its system, it can quickly become toxic and make the pet very sick. Although it is not known why macadamia nuts can cause pets to become sick, they can cause some major health issues which affect the pet’s central nervous system. Some common symptoms of macadamia nut poisoning include weakness, involuntary muscles spasms, loss of full control of body movement, vomiting, abdominal pain, hind limb weakness and joint pain. Another food that is hazardous to our pets is Xylitol, which is a natural, sugar-free sweetener. Xylitol is found in baked goods and in many diabetic foods and snacks. When pets consume Xylitol, a lot can go wrong in a very short amount of time. Common side effects with Xylitol poisoning include weakness, vomiting, loss of appetite, seizures, and, in severe cases, hepatic necrosis
If you find that any of your pets may have consumed and of the things listed above or any other foods or chemicals that are dangerous to their health, please make sure to contact your local family veterinarian immediately.
Not only do certain plants and food endanger the health of our pets, but there are also many household holiday items that can be dangerous as well. Although string, thread, tinsel and ribbons aren’t poisonous, they can cause some major internal damage, specifically in cats. As we all know, cats love to play with yarn and bits of string and tinsel and ribbons are just as appeasing to them. If these objects are consumed by your pet, they may become wrapped around the tongue and may cut off circulation. Not only that, but after passing through the stomach these foreign materials literally can tear through the intestines causing internal hemorrhaging and possibly other major internal damage to vital organs. In some cases, these objects may create a blockage which will not allow your pet to have a bowel movement. Common symptoms of foreign object consumption include vomiting, depression, loss of appetite, bleeding from hind end, abdominal pain and/or constipation. Again, if you suspect that your pet may have ingested a foreign object, call the veterinarian right away!
During this holiday season, please always keep a watchful eye out and please be very mindful of using products or foods that are pet friendly. Part of having a joyful holiday season is making sure that the entire family is happy and healthy, and our pets are family, too. Happy Holidays everyone!
Desert Veterinary Group: (760) 355-0141
Foothill Animal Hospital in Yuma: (928) 342-0448
VCA in Indio: (760) 342-4711
Devon Apodaca is the executive director of the Humane Society of Imperial County.
