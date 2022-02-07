PAWS AND PAGES: Importance of microchipping

As our community continues to grow, so does our local pet population.Many community members have witnessed the increasing number of cats and dogs running loose around their neighborhoods, busy streets, dangerous highways, parking lots, and even canal banks.
Research has shown that a whopping 87 percent of the dogs running around are lost pets, not strays. This means that the animals have homes and for unknown reasons they are running loose. The sad part is that many of these pets are not microchipped. Microchipping is a safe and inexpensive way to reunite lost pets with their families or alert pet owners that their pet is lost and has been found, and the process only takes a few minutes. A sweet deal for life-long piece of mind!
The Humane Society of Imperial County would like to remind everyone how important it is to immediately call animal control for the city or area in which a lost/stray cat or dog was seen or found. Reuniting lost pets with their family in a timely manner is dependent on community members following protocol and immediately contacting animal control when a lost/stray pet is spotted. Following protocol not only helps owners find their pets faster, but it is beneficial for pets, too. How you ask? When an animal is picked up by Animal Control, the animal is safe from being hit by cars, they cannot get into trash or poisons, and the animal has a source of fresh food, water, and shelter from the elements. Also, once the pet is secured by animal control, he or she is scanned for a microchip. If the pet is microchipped, the microchip company is immediately contacted and the search for the pet’s parents is on.
This helps local city government and taxpayers in a very significant way: When an animal is microchipped, the owner can be contacted immediately, which means the animals spends less time in the shelter. The longer an animal stays in a shelter, the more that animal costs the shelter. If a cat or dog that is not microchipped enters a shelter and stays in that shelter for a week before being claimed or transferred out, the shelter must pay for a week’s worth of feeding, cleaning, staff time, utilities, etc. If a cat or dog that is microchipped enters a shelter and the owner is immediately contacted within a few minutes, hours, or within a day, a week’s worth of feeding, cleaning, staff time and utilities are eliminated. Municipal (city funded) shelters are funded through taxpayer’s dollars. The less time an animal spends in municipal shelter, the less it costs the taxpayers.
An added benefit of microchipping for the pet and owner would be the pet owner being able to enter their lost pet in national databases and issue online pet amber alerts, thus increasing your area of coverage.Some great websites to enroll your lost pet and to look for found pets are: Lost Dogs of America, Lost My Doggie (pet amber alert), Find Toto, Paw Boost and of course the microchip company to which your dog is registered.
Microchips are also proof that the pet legally belongs to you. The Humane Society of Imperial County offers a low-cost microchipping service for only $25, anytime during business hours. No appointment is needed. The Human Society’s business hours are Tuesday through Friday, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. We are closed Sundays and Mondays.
In an ideal world, all pets would be microchipped. In case of accidents, emergencies and natural disasters, microchips are the best insurance you can have to make sure your pet is reunited with you and your family.
Devon Apodaca is executive director of the Humane Society of Imperial County.
