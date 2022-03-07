PAWS AND PAGES: Kitten season is here

Despite the spay and neuter efforts of several local animal-welfare-related organizations and community members, kitten season has made its way back around and will soon be in full force. Within the last week, the Humane Society of Imperial County has already received calls about “abandoned” kittens or mothers with kittens, and concerned citizens wanting to know if the shelter can help and the shelter has already taken in quite a few bottle babies. There are a few things we would like to remind everyone about so that our team is able to help during the 2022 Kitten Season:
First and probably most importantly, the shelter is in DESPERATE need of fosters! There are three kinds of fosters that the shelter is looking for:
1. Fosters who can open their homes to mother cats with kittens. It is crucial that mom has a quiet, safe and clean place to raise her babies.
2. Experienced bottle feeders for kittens that are found without their mother. Neonate (newborn) and very young kittens require frequent feeding and around the clock care. Kittens like this cannot be raised in the shelter.
3. Fosters who can open their homes to older litters of kittens. Being out of the shelter and some extra TLC will help them grow quickly until they are ready for adoption within a few weeks.
Whichever kind of foster you are most comfortable becoming, please keep in mind that fostering is about a one- to three-month commitment. We of course are more than happy to supply our fosters with all necessary food and supplies. If you choose to purchase your own supplies, your purchases can be used as a tax deduction.
For those who are not able to foster but would still like to help, food and supply donations are critical during this time. Items that are needed most are KMR kitten milk replacement formula (powdered form), small heating pads, unscented baby wipes, bottles or syringes, turkey or chicken human baby food, and Miracle Nipples. If you would like to donate any of these items, please bring them by the shelter during business hours. These items can also be ordered on Amazon or Chewy and can be sent directly to the shelter. Please make sure to ask a team member for a donation receipt as all donations to our shelter are tax-deductible.
The shelter staff would also like everyone to know what to do when a litter of kittens is found. A litter of kittens that have been found hidden somewhere (in bushes, underneath or behind something, etc.) does not necessarily mean that they have been abandoned. Usually, their mother has hidden them while she is out in search of food, or if she is in the process of moving them to a safer and quieter location. It is important to remember to not disturb the nest in hopes that mom will come back for them. Hovering over the nest or constantly checking on them may scare mom away as she will think you are a predator. She will not return to a constantly disturbed nest with a human hovering over her babies. If mom does not return within 12 to 24 hours, you may want to consider taking them in and quickly finding a safe outlet for them. If that much time has passed, it may be possible that mom is not returning.
Lastly, please SPAY AND NEUTER! Whether you have cats of your own or there are feral/community cats in your neighborhood, please help in doing your part to stop the pet overpopulation. Also, it is extremely important to remember that if you are feeding feral/community cats then you must be proactive in spaying and neutering them as well. The Humane Society of Imperial County does have low-cost spay/neuter and TNR programs available to all community members for any kind of feline friend that they may encounter. To schedule an appointment, please call the shelter during business hours.
Kitten season and the warmer months are the time of the year when the shelter needs support of our community members the most. We understand that everyone wants what is best for our feline friends and the shelter team members and volunteers feel the exact same way, but we cannot do it alone. Please let the shelter staff and animals count on YOU to help our community to get through this year’s kitten season.
To become a foster, for a full list of donation supplies, or for more information, please call the shelter during our business hours at (760) 352-1911. You can also email the shelter at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com.
Please share this info with all your friends and family and thank you all in advance.
Devon Apodaca is executive director of the Humane Society of Imperial County.
