PAWS AND PAGES: Looking for lost pets

For those who follow any of the public pet-related pages on social media, or for those who have been to the Humane Society of Imperial County right at opening (2 p.m.), know that Imperial Valley is full of lost pets.
Unfortunately, many of these lost pets are never reunited with their families. When they are found roaming the streets many are picked up by animal control officers. Each city has its own animal control department and there is also a department for the unincorporated cities and the unincorporated areas of each city. All animal control agencies in Imperial County are required by law to place lost or found pets that are picked the animals under a mandatory stray hold in hopes that the owners will claim them. If they are not claimed within the allotted amount of time then they are brought to the Humane Society where they are scanned for microchips, behaviorally assessed, vaccinated, de-wormed, given a flea and tick preventative, and then made available for adoption or sent to rescue groups outside of the county if they are not adopted.
Of course, if animals are found to have illness or injury, they are taken to a veterinarian for evaluation and treatment. Although many of the animals that come into our care had families that did not care enough to look for them, there still are many people within our community who take every measure possible to find their lost pets. Many of them will contact the Humane Society and every animal control agency in the county, they will post fliers, contact local radio stations, post in public online forums, and some will even run ads in local papers. In the past, there were a few instances where pet owners went into the shelter looking for their lost pets after several days, weeks or even months of looking, and they were found! Unfortunately, not all endings are happy. Some pets are never found, and some are found, but not in a way that we would hope. There have been many times when pets were found deceased.
Humane Society staff urge all pet owners who have lost a pet to contact the Humane Society and all local animal control agencies immediately after losing a pet. The shelter staff strongly urges pet owners to take fliers into the shelter for staff post in the front office. Also, make sure to put those same fliers up all over town.
Spaying and neutering pets is also a good way to ensure that they stay home. When they do not have the urge to mate, they do not have the urge to stray away from home.
Please always make sure that pets have proper identification on properly fitted collars with tags that have the pet owner’s current contact information. The Humane Society of Imperial County strongly recommends that all pets (indoors and out) be microchipped. We believe that it is better to be safe than sorry. The microchip contains the pet and owner’s information, which can be looked up. Stray or lost pets that are microchipped are scanned and the owner can easily and quickly be contacted by the microchip company or receiving shelter via the information that the pet owner provided on the registration form.
Pets can be microchipped at the Humane Society by appointment during our business hours for a one-time cost of only $25, which includes a lifetime registration. This means that you can edit the pet, owner and/or contact information on the microchip at any time without any additional fees.
Losing a pet and never knowing what has happened to it is one of the worst feelings a pet owner could have. Humane Society staff encourages all pet owners who have lost a pet to never give up. Continue your search because you never know who will walk through our doors.
Local animal control agencies
Brawley: (760) 344-5800, ext. 10
Calexico: (442) 200-7366 or (760) 768-1861
Calipatria: (760) 351-7766
El Centro: (760) 352-2113, ext. 0
Holtville: (760) 356-2912
Imperial: (760) 355-4327
Westmorland: (760) 344-3411
Imperial County*: (442) 265-2655, ext. 0
*Serves Heber, Seeley, Niland, Ocotillo, Salton City, Bombay Beach,
Palo Verde, Winterhaven and all unincorporated areas of each city.
