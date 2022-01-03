PAWS AND PAGES: New Year, new laws

With the New Year comes changes in the field of animal welfare. Last year Gov. Gavin Newsom signed SB 573 into law. This new law will require all Humane Societies, rescue groups, animal shelters and public animal control agencies within California to microchip all dogs and cats that are being released to an owner (either through adoption or being claimed as a lost/stray pet) with current owner information. This law went into effect on Jan. 1, 2021, with a yearlong grace period which allowed all animal welfare agencies and organizations to implement new protocol and policies to incorporate the new law. Now that the grace period has ended, SB 573 has gone into full effect as of Saturday.
Since the beginning of last year, multiple cities within Imperial County have been reviewing and revising ordinances to incorporate this new law. The Humane Society of Imperial County will be working with multiple cities so that this service can be provided at a low cost to pet owners and their pets. Currently, the Humane Society of Imperial County offers microchipping with a lifetime registration (meaning there are no extra monthly or annual fees) for only $25 per pet. All of our local veterinarians also have the capability of being able to microchip pets, but at a different cost than the Humane Society.
For those who may not know, microchipping is a permanent form of pet identification that quickly and safely reunites lost pets with their families. Microchips also serve as proof of legal ownership of a pet. The microchip is about the size of a grain of rice and is implanted under the skin and between the shoulder blades of the pet. Microchips are administered the same way a vaccination is given and do not require surgery or an incision to be made, and they do not require any anesthesia or “down time”. For more information about SB 573 or for setting up an appointment to microchip a pet, please email the Humane Society of Imperial County at ivhumaneosicety@gmail.com or give our office a call during our business hours. Walk-ins for microchipping are also welcomed during our business hours.
Amongst the hopes for many changes in 2022, the team at the Humane Society of Imperial County is happy to see that our four-legged members of society are being kept in mind. It is a wonderful feeling to know that things are in motion to better the future for our furry friends.
Devon Apodaca is executive director of the Humane Society of Imperial County.
