PAWS AND PAGES: Preventing and treating bloat

Do you know what bloat is? Would you be able to recognize the symptoms if your dog was suffering from bloat? Do you know how to go about having it treated or how to prevent it? Bloat is a serious condition that all dog owners should be aware of. Bloat is defined as gastric torsion — a medical condition that affects dogs in which the stomach becomes overstretched and rotated by excessive gas content. This condition is a life-threatening emergency, and it is extremely painful for the pet that is suffering from it. Not seeking veterinary treatment immediately will result in excruciating pain and possibly death.
Doctors are not sure as to what exactly causes bloat, but there are some very specific things that are believed to be associated with its onset. These things include:
- Eating from a raised food bowl
- Having one large meal a day
- Eating quickly
- Running or playing after eating
- Eating or drinking too much
- Stress
Although any dog can develop bloat, there are some breeds or types of dogs that are more susceptible to it. Bloat is more commonly seen in deep-chested large breed dogs such as Akitas, boxers, basset hounds and German shepherds. Some are at a higher risk than others, including Great Danes, Gordon setters, Irish setters, Weimaraners and St. Bernards.
What are the symptoms of bloat? In the early stages of bloat, the dog may drool, pace or act restless, appear sluggish, gag and make several unsuccessful attempts to vomit. This is accompanied by a dull, distant, vacant or pained expression. Most often you can see the abdomen appears distended or bloated. If you thump on the abdomen, it sounds hollow. As it progresses the dog will be unable to stand, develop pale gums and the signs of physical distress are obvious.
How is bloat treated? If you can detect it in its early stages, you can relieve the pressure by gently squeezing the abdomen forcing the air out. However, it is highly recommended that you immediately seek a veterinarian’s advice as bloat will progress in a very short amount of time. Your veterinarian may intubate (place a tube down the dog’s throat) to release the pressure that has built up. A twisted stomach may keep the tube from passing through. In cases such as this, the veterinarian may put a large-hollow needle into the dog’s stomach to release the pressure. It is possible that the veterinarian suggests that the problem be surgically corrected.
How can bloat be prevented? The steps you can take to prevent it from occurring or recurring is to limit the amount of food your dog takes in, especially if they seem to inhale their food during feeding. Try dividing two meals into three meals, and do not use a raised bowl unless your vet says your dog needs one. Do not allow excessive running or playing right before or after meals. Also, be mindful of the amount of water your dog takes in and restrict water access if the dog is an excessive drinker. Be mindful when playing in water and pools as dogs can take in too much water at these times. Forced rest periods are also a good idea as many dogs don’t have an "off switch".
At any time should you think that you dog is suffering from bloat, please make sure to immediately contact a veterinarian and do exactly as he or she advises. Please remember that bloat is a very serious condition that may threaten the life of your dog. Responding in a timely manner may save the life of your beloved best friend.
Local veterinarians
Desert Veterinary Group
(760) 355-0141
Emergency centers
VCA, Indio
(760) 342-4711
Foothills Animal Hospital, Yuma
(928) 342-0448
Grupo Veterinario de Mexicali in Mexicali (open 24 hours)
011-52-686-553-0019
Devon Apodaca is executive director of the Humane Society of Imperial County.
