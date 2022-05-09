PAWS AND PAGES: Summer safety tips

Today

Sunny skies with gusty winds developing later in the day. High 87F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

Mostly sunny skies. High 86F. WNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph.