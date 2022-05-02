The Humane Society of Imperial County has been chosen as one of the 10 finalists in the inaugural National Rescue Dog Day To the Rescue campaign!
With enough votes, the shelter could win up to $10,000.
Regardless of how many votes any of the finalists receive, each shelter or rescue group is a winner. The winnings range from $1,000 to $10,000. Whatever amount the Humane Society of Imperial County receives will gladly be accepted. The winnings will be earmarked to make some necessary upgrades to the shelter kennels. These upgrades will help ensure the dogs in the care of the shelter have a more comfortable and pleasant temporary living environment while they await their furever homes.
Voting is simple. To vote, scan the QR code (included on this page), or you can visit www.nationalrescuedogday.com. Once the site opens, click the black “To The Rescue Campaign” button and scroll down until you see 10 videos, one from each worthy finalist. The videos introduce you to each amazing shelter or rescue and tells its story, including our own. Our story is the third video down and it gives a preview of our current kennels. After you watch the video scroll down to the bottom of the page. Once at the bottom of the page, there will be a list of the 10 finalists. Make sure to click “Humane Society of Imperial County” to lock in your vote!
Additional info about the contest, its sponsors, its amazing creator, and the special day and mission behind it can also be found at www.nationalrescuedogday.com
To learn more about the Humane Society of Imperial County’s Kennel Renovation Project, or to become a donor toward the project, please send an email to hello@imperialcountyhumane.org
Each person can vote once until May 10. The recipients will be announced on May 20. Please share this exciting news with everyone you know and wish us luck.
Remember, make sure to scan, click, watch and vote. Thank you!
Devon Apodaca is executive director of the Humane Society of Imperial County.
