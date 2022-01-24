PAWS AND PAGES: Trap-Neuter-Return

There is a saying that goes, “A kitten is in the animal world what a rosebud is in the garden.” And it couldn’t be any more accurate.
With spring just a few months away, it will soon be the mating season for many animals — including our feral/community cats. Community cats living outside is nothing new, and they are adept in doing so as they can be found in many places like college campuses or destinations like Disneyland. Community cats are skilled at finding food and shelter on their own, and that is why many organizations and farms have found the benefits of having cats on their premises. For instance, community cats are great exterminators and keep down on what most people would consider pests, such as pigeons, rodents and insects. They are great neighbors, and they make any premises a happier place. That’s why “farm” or “barn” cats are great business partners!
The problem comes when community cats follow their instinct and nature to reproduce. In the past, when we didn’t understand much about cat behavior, cities and organizations will remove the litters not knowing this will cause cats to have the urge to reproduce again. We operated under the thinking that removing, relocating and adopting out the kittens was the solution — it is not! We now understand that Trap-Neuter-Return is the only solution because it stabilizes community cat colonies. TNR stops the spraying and fighting behaviors, it improves cats’ overall health, and it addresses the need to stop the reproduction or increase of an existing colony in a particular area.
The Humane Society of Imperial County has a low-cost TNR program that operates on a weekly basis. We are able to take feral cats from the community to have them spayed and neutered (including mandatory ear-tipping) all for only $25. On Feb. 11 and 12, we have scheduled to team up with Animal Action League for a two-day, $5 TNR clinic for feral cats at the shelter. For more information or to schedule a TNR appointment for feral cats, please give the Humane Society a call or come by during our business hours.
The feral cat crisis is increasing with each passing year and as a community, we need to work together and be vigilant in humanely and effectively reducing the number or feral cats in our community. We urge community members to contact their local city officials to request that some funds be allocated for Trap-Neuter-Return programs, just like other communities have done so across the country. We also welcome funding opportunities with local business and foundations to implement city or valley wide Trap-Neuter-Return programs.
Spaying, neutering and TNR are about making our city a healthier and happier place for our community members, both two and four-legged.
Please remember that if you are going to feed the feral cats then you must spay/neuter them as well.
Devon Apodaca is the executive director of the Humane Society of Imperial County.
