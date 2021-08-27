Peraza tabbed as new county EMS agency manager

EL CENTRO – Former Brawley Fire Chief Charles “Chuck” Peraza is Imperial County’s new Emergency Medical Services Agency Manager, the county health department announced Thursday.
Peraza replaces Chris Herring, who left the Imperial County Public Health Department in early July to accept a position with another agency.
Peraza’s new post requires him to help lead the EMS System, Medical Health Operational Area Coordinator (MHOAC) Program, and Emergency Preparedness and Injury Prevention Programs under the EMS Agency.
A Brawley native, Peraza began his career with that city’s Fire Department in 1994 as a call-paid firefighter before becoming a full-time firefighter in 1996. From there, he worked his way up through the ranks, serving as lieutenant firefighter, fire marshal and ultimately fire chief. He held the last title from 2012 to 2019.
Over his career, Peraza has earned the following certifications: fire investigations, hazardous materials specialist, fire marshal, public education in fire service, fire officer, chief officer and paramedic.
Peraza holds an associate degree in applied fire science and a Bachelor of Science degree in fire science from Columbia Southern University.
“Mr. Peraza brings a wealth of leadership experience working with Fire,” the health department said. “EMS and Disaster Response in Imperial County. His experience will be a valuable asset to the Imperial County Public Health Department and community during these unprecedented times.”
