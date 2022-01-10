PET OF THE WEEK: Anna

NAME: Anna
ID#: C21-0383
AGE: 3 years
SEX: Female, spayed
BREED: Domestic short-hair
COLOR: Torti-tabby
WEIGHT: 9 pounds
Anna came into our care in June 2021 as a stray from Brawley Animal Control. When she came in, we were told that she may have been hit by a car and she had an injured leg. We rushed her to the vet where the doctor took x-rays and fortunately her leg was not broken, but there was a little surprise. … She was pregnant with one little kitten in her tummy! A few days later, Anna had her baby, and the kitten has since then been adopted. We never found the source of Anna’s leg injury, but her leg has completely healed, and she is doing fine. Anna is in a foster home and her foster family says that she is very friendly and gets along with everyone she meets, including dogs and other cats. She would do very well in a home that has other pets. If anyone out there is looking to expand their furry family, Anna is the purrfect candidate!
If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Anna, please call the shelter during our business hours, or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Meet and greets are by appointment only. Anna’s adoption fee is $60.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up to date on vaccinations
- FeLV, FIV & heartworm tested
- Spay/neuter
- Microchipping
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.