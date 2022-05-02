PET OF THE WEEK: Azul

NAME: Azul
ID#: C22-0118
AGE: 10 months
SEX: Male, neutered
BREED: Nebelung mix
COLOR: Blue
WEIGHT: 8 pounds
FeLV/FIV/heartworm: Negative
Azul came into our care several weeks ago from someone who found him after he had been hit by a car. We don’t know how long he went without getting help after his accident, but when he came to us, it was clear that things were bad. Azul was rushed to the vet and ended up being hospitalized for several weeks. He had so many injuries that we could not believe he was still alive. The worst of his injuries was a diaphragmatic hernia. In a nutshell, the muscle that controls breathing was torn, and some vital organs were out of place… The surgery required to save his life was so involved that it took two surgeons to work on him. A few days after his surgery, Azul was bright eyed, walking around, and he had a very healthy appetite! The doctors and our staff were shocked at how well and quickly he recovered after such a major surgery. Azul has turned out to be very sweet and extremely affectionate! He loves to be held and he loves to love and rub up on people. Azul has been around other cats and dogs and he does purrfectly fine. For those who are looking to expand their furry family, Azul the miracle kitty will make sure to fill any heart and home with an enormous amount of love!
If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet-and-greet with Azul, please call the shelter during our business hours, or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Meet-and-greets are by appointment only. Azul's adoption fee is $80.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up to date on vaccinations
- FeLV, FIV & heartworm tested
- Spay/neuter
- Microchipping
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday–Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
