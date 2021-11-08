PET OF THE WEEK: Belle

NAME: Belle
ID#: 21-0857
AGE: 8 years
SEX: Female, spayed
BREED: Pitbull
COLOR: Black
WEIGHT: 65 pounds
Belle came into our care a few weeks ago as a stray from El Centro Animal Control. When Belle came in, we were hopeful that we would be able to locate her owners as she was microchipped. Unfortunately, the microchip was not registered and the facility that implanted her microchip is no longer around. Immediately upon intake, our intake staff noticed how loving Belle is and they made note of her extremely sweet disposition. She did very well with her temperament testing when introduced to other dogs. She is currently kenneled with another dog, and they are doing great together! She seems VERY interested in cats, but we are still trying to figure out if she knows that kitties are friends, not food. Paws crossed that we come to find that she gets along with all animals! Whether she ends up in a home with a mix of animals or only dogs, we know that whoever is lucky enough to adopt this sweet senior girl will have a home and heart full of unconditional love.
If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Belle, please call the shelter during our business hours, or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Meet and greets are by appointment only. Belle’s adoption fee is $50 for our Adopt a Senior Pet Month adoption special.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up to date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dogs only).
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
