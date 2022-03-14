PET OF THE WEEK: Charles

NAME: Charles
ID#: 22-0197
AGE: 3 years
SEX: Male
BREED: Poodle/Pekingese mix
COLOR: Grey/tan
WEIGHT: 12 pounds
Charles came into our care about two weeks ago as a stray from Brawley Animal Control. It’s obvious that Charles was someone’s pet as he was very clean when he came in. Also, it appeared as if he had recently been groomed. At first Charles was very scared and unsure of everything and everyone. Now that he has had some time to decompress, he is starting to come out of his shell. He is still a bit shy, but he will now go up to people to sniff and greet them. He is doing well with his kennel mates, and he seems to be a quiet little guy as we have not heard a peep out of him. Although Charles is still getting used to things, we are certain that he will be the perfect pup once he finds his furever home! All he needs is that special person to come along and let him know that everything is going to be alright.
If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Charles, please call the shelter during our business hours, or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Meet and greets are by appointment only. Charles’ adoption fee is $120.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up to date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dog only).
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.