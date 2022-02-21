PET OF THE WEEK: Daisy

NAME: Daisy
ID#: C21-0319
AGE: 6 months
SEX: Female
BREED: Domestic short-hair
COLOR: Gray/black tabby
WEIGHT: 6 pounds
Daisy was born into our care after her mother had come to us as a very pregnant stray from Brawley Animal Control at the end of August of last year. The following day, Daisy bestowed us with her loving presence! Out of the entire litter, Daisy has turned out to be the most affectionate, gentle and vocal. She loves being held and carried, and she loves to rub and love on whoever is holding her! For never knowing what a home is like and only ever knowing the shelter life, Daisy is one very happy kitty. It is time for Daisy to find her furever home and share all the love she has in her little heart with that special person who chooses to make her part of their family.
If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet-and-greet with Daisy, please call the shelter during our business hours, or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Meet-and-greets are by appointment only. Daisy‘s adoption fee is $80.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up to date on vaccinations
- FeLV, FIV & heartworm tested
- Spay/neuter
- Microchipping
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.–3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
