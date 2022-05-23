PET OF THE WEEK: Denny

NAME: Denny
ID#: C22-0079
AGE: 2 ½ months
SEX: Female
BREED: Domestic Short-hair
COLOR: Brown tabby
WEIGHT: 3 pounds
For those who don’t know, Denny is a local celebrity! She is the tiny kitten that was heard crying after getting herself stuck in a wall at a local Denny’s restaurant. No one is sure as to how she got herself stuck in the wall, but she is very lucky to be alive. So many community members had heard about her, and everyone was concerned for her well-being. It took the restaurant staff several desperate phone calls to find someone who could cut through the walls, but after a couple of days she was successfully rescued! The day following her rescue, we placed her into an amazing foster home where she still (temporarily) resides. When we asked Denny’s foster family to describe her, they had nothing but amazing things to say about her! Denny is a curious and very playful kitten. She loves her other foster siblings and human children, too. She will run around the house and explore every nook and cranny possible, but make sure to keep her out of the walls. We don’t want that happening again! She also enjoys following people around the house until picked up and given the love and cuddles she desires. Denny would do best in a family that is adopting two kittens at the same time or a family who already has a friendly cat. This tiny and mighty kitten captured the hearts of an entire community, and she is finally ready to find her furever home.
If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet-and-greet with Denny, please call the shelter during our business hours, or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Meet-and-greets are by appointment only. Denny’s adoption fee is $80.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up-to-date on vaccinations
- FeLV, FIV & heartworm tested
- Spay/neuter
- Microchipping
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
