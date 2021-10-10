PET OF THE WEEK: Domino

NAME: Domino
ID#: 21-0778
AGE: 10 months
SEX: Male
BREED: Pitbull/Great Dane mix
COLOR: White and black
WEIGHT: 45 pounds
Domino came into our care a couple of weeks ago from Imperial County Animal Control (ICAC). Domino was turned into ICAC, but it was hard to determine if he was found as a stray, or was owned by the people who turned him in. Either way, Domino spent several weeks at ICAC and he desperately needed a second chance at finding his happily furever after. We quickly learned that Domino is an amazing dog! Domino does very well with other dogs, he likes cats, and he does well with small children. He is very playful, but is gentle at the same time. We believe he may know some basic commands as he sits when he is told to sit. In fact, that is how we got this picture of him! We aren’t sure how such a happy and wonderful dog like him ended up in a shelter, but we are excited to help Domino wander his way into your heart and home.
If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Domino, please call the shelter during our business hours or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Meet and greets are by appointment only. Domino’s adoption fee is $85 for our Pawtoberfest adoption special.
