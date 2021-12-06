NAME: Ducky
ID#: 21-0907
AGE: 3 months
SEX: Male
BREED: Bull terrier/Jack Russell mix
COLOR: Black and white
WEIGHT: 17 pounds
Ducky came into our care from Brawley Animal Control around the middle of November. Although he has only been with us for a short time, he has turned out to be quite the character! With his goofy personality and his unique look, he has become a favorite amongst our staff. Ducky is your typical puppy who does typical puppy things: He’s energetic, rambunctious and loves to play! He gets along well with other puppies and dogs of all sizes, and he loves every human he meets! Because of his vivacious personality and energy, we know he would do well in a family that has children who can match his energy and play for hours on end. Of course, as with all puppies, he does need some basic training. With some time and consistency, we are more than certain that Ducky will be the perfect companion that any furry family could ask for.
If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Ducky, please call the shelter during our business hours, or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Meet and greets are by appointment only. Ducky’s adoption fee is $85 for our Homes for the Pawlidays adoption special (ends Dec. 31).
Adoption benefits include:
- Up to date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dogs only).
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760)352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.– 3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.