PET OF THE WEEK: Ernie

ID#: 21-0913
AGE: 2 years
SEX: Male, neutered
BREED: Papillon/shih tzu mix
COLOR: Black and Tan
WEIGHT: 12 pounds
Ernie came into our care from El Centro Animal Control as a stray in mid-November. Ernie had a brother that came in with him and they were nearly identical, but different colors. Both were very sweet and were super cute! We expected them to both get adopted almost immediately, but sadly only Ernie’s brother did. Ernie is a very sweet boy who loves to be held and likes to be around people. He does well with other dogs, adults and children. You might recognize him from the El Centro Christmas Parade, where he and several other dogs in our care walked to represent the shelter. He got a lot of attention and several inquiries that day, but sadly no one came in to adopt him. Our sweet little Ernie is ready to find a loving family who will give him a warm furever home.
If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet-and-greet with Ernie, please call the shelter during our business hours, or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Meet-and-greets are by appointment only. Ernie’s adoption fee is $120.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up to date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dog only).
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours:
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
