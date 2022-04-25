PET OF THE WEEK: Frank

NAME: Frank
ID#: 22-0325
AGE: 2 years
SEX: Male
BREED: Dachshund
COLOR: Brown/red
WEIGHT: 7 pounds
Frank came into our care last week as a stray from Holtville Animal Control. Immediately, it was clear that Frank was once someone’s beloved pet. The Animal Control Officer stated that no one ever called or went in looking for him, nor did we have any record of him being reported lost. We knew that Frank was extremely scared, so we placed him into a foster home shortly after his arrival. Frank is still decompressing, but his personality is starting to shine through! Frank is very sweet and does well with other dogs, cats and children. Although we’re still getting to know this cute li’l smokey, we are certain that he will make an amazing companion for anyone looking to expand their furry family!
If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet-and-greet with Frank, please call the shelter during our business hours, or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Meet-and-greets are by appointment only. Frank’s adoption fee is $120.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up to date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dog only).
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.