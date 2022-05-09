PET OF THE WEEK: Freya

NAME: Freya
ID#: 22-0198
AGE: 2 years
SEX: Female
BREED: Pitbull mix
COLOR: Blue and white
WEIGHT: 45 pounds
Freya came into our care in early March as a stray from Brawley Animal Control. Since her arrival, Freya has been nothing but an absolute angel. She has been kenneled with several different dogs and she has does amazingly well with them all. We attempted to cat test her, but she doesn’t seem to have very much interest in cats at all. Freya has been in our new front office a few times and it is clear she was once an indoor pet. Aside from the fact that she has never had an accident while inside, she loves laying on rugs and pet beds. Freya is a very sweet and loving girl who also thinks she’s a small lap dog. If you get on the floor with her, she will crawl into your lap and cuddle with you for hours on end! A few weeks ago, someone donated a pet crate and Freya did something very interesting with it. While the crate was sitting in our office before being put away, we brought Freya up to the office to hang out for a bit. The door to the crate was open and when Freya saw the crate she walked over to it, went inside, and laid down. We now know she is crate trained! We don’t know how or why such an amazing dog like Freya ended up in the shelter, but we do know that this pawsitively perfect pitty would make an excellent addition to any furry family.
If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Freya, please call the shelter during our business hours, or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Meet and greets are by appointment only. Freya’s adoption fee is $120.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up to date on vaccinations
- Microchipping
- Spay/neuter
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
- One FREE grooming with Awesome Pawz in Holtville (dog only).
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
