PET OF THE WEEK: Ganyu

NAME: Ganyu
ID#: C21-0027
AGE: 4 ½ years
SEX: Female, spayed
BREED: Domestic long-hair
COLOR: White and grey
WEIGHT: 9 pounds
FeLV/FIV/heartworm: Negative
Ganyu came into our care back in February 2021 as a stray from Brawley Animal Control. Upon her arrival it was clear that something was wrong, so she was rushed to the vet. The doctor did blood work and her test results showed that she was suffering from pancreatitis. Ganyu stayed at the vet for several weeks and eventually made a full recovery! Our Kitty-Cat Care Technicians say that Ganyu is very sweet and loving and is probably the friendliest cat in our care! She loves attention from people, and she loves to kiss love bites and sandpaper kisses! Ganyu has been around other cats and dogs and she does just fine. If anyone is looking to give a loving-furever home to a sweet and loving shelter kitty for Adopt-A-Cat month, Ganyu is your girl!
If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet and greet with Ganyu, please call the shelter during our business hours, or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Meet and greets are by appointment only. Ganyu‘s adoption fee is $30 for the entire month of June.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up to date on vaccinations
- FeLV, FIV & heartworm tested
- Spay/neuter
- Microchipping
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours:
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.–3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
