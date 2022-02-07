PET OF THE WEEK: Goldilocks

NAME: Goldilocks
ID#: C21-0401
AGE: 2 years
SEX: Female, spayed
BREED: Domestic short-hair
COLOR: Dilute calico
WEIGHT: 7 pounds
FeLV/FIV/HW: Negative
Goldilocks came into our care in mid-December. Although she came into the shelter’s care, she never actually came into the shelter: While working during a shift, one of our staff members received a phone call from her husband saying, “Hey! A cat just walked into our house!” They decided to let her stay while they searched to find her owners. She was such a sweet kitty that surely someone was looking for her! Sadly, Goldilocks did not have a collar and name tag, nor was she microchipped. Posts were made on social media, fliers were put up, reports were made with animal control, but sadly Goldilocks’ humans were never found. Our staff member and her family decided to foster her and let her stay until a family stepped up for her. Her foster family tells us that she is a very gentle soul. She gets along with children and can coexist with dogs. She may never be the best of friends with dogs, but she may be with another cat. She likes to lounge around the living room, and she is the purrfect pal to cuddle up with on the couch and catch up with your favorite TV shows! We don’t know how or why Goldilocks came to be a lost and forgotten kitty, but we know the family lucky enough to adopt her will fall madly in love and never let her go.
If you would like to set up an appointment for a meet-and-greet with Goldilocks, please call the shelter during our business hours, or email us at ivhumanesociety@gmail.com. Meet-and-greets are by appointment only. Goldilocks’ adoption fee is $60.
Adoption benefits include:
- Up to date on vaccinations
- FeLV, FIV & heartworm tested
- Spay/neuter
- Microchipping
- One FREE wellness check with local veterinarian.
1575 W. Pico Ave.
El Centro, CA 92243
(760) 352-1911
Business hours
Tuesday-Friday: 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Sunday & Monday: CLOSED
*Closed all major holidays*
